Respect your longings. Know they are heightened in this time of great distress. And try, if possible, not to chastise yourself for the helpless feeling of wanting sex when it doesn’t appear to be available to you. (For the record: Sex is always available, just a matter of standards and circumstance. You can snap your fingers on any public bus and probably find someone to have their way with you. But what you want, what you need and what your grandmother taught you that haunts you, are all very different things.)