In a study on domestic violence safety planning during the covid-19 pandemic, researchers extracted relevant strategies from existing articles and an expert panel, as well as asked more than 100 survivors and providers to rank these from most to least recommended during a pandemic. Nick Metheny, an assistant professor at the University of Miami and one of the authors of the paper, explained that while they found some safety strategies remained helpful — such as maintaining social connections, packing an emergency kit with copies of important documents and using distancing techniques in the home — others needed to be modified for a stay-at-home situation. For example, some of the interviewed survivors reported that hiding alcohol and drugs (which may be triggers for violence) could incite more violence.