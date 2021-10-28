In the years during our father’s illness, because I asked her to, Julie began to spend more and more time with him. She came to San Diego for Thanksgiving. When he had surgery, she flew in to be there, as much for me as for him. It wasn’t easy for her to be there for him, because he’d rarely been there for her. She held his hand and listened to his apologies to her. And when he died, she came again to San Diego to help me clear out his apartment and plan his memorial — she came to hold my hand and support me as I suffered through his death.