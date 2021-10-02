If the salary range quoted is below what you have been making or what you need to be financially stable, be prepared to ask for a specific salary that you have in mind. Of course, in doing this, you also need to be prepared to walk away if the interviewer says no, or if they stop considering you because they cannot meet your expectations. Do your research ahead of time about the field, the company and the role, and make sure you’re not asking for too little or too much.