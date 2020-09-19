Serving as one of Justice Ginsburg’s law clerks in 2004 was a defining experience in my legal career. Although she hadn’t yet become the popular icon that she became in recent years, I felt grateful and awed to clerk for her because of her achievements as an advocate fighting for women’s rights. But she didn’t ever talk about that work. She didn’t tell war stories, and she rarely even talked about herself. Instead, she simply showed up every day and did the very best work she could. For her, that meant persistence: persistence in refining an opinion, over and over, until every unnecessary word had been excised and every nuance perfected; persistence in always reaching a principled legal result, even if it was not a convenient one; and persistence in being collegial and generous toward her colleagues, even in resolving the most fraught cases. That persistence is doubtless what enabled her, as an advocate, to craft an incremental legal strategy for achieving women’s equality under the law, and to press her points before a skeptical, all-male Supreme Court. It is the most important lesson I learned from her, and it is something I strive to emulate in my own practice.