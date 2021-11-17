My obsession started years ago, when an intern at a former job casually suggested I do my chart online. Like so many people, I love nothing more than an in-depth personality quiz, and that’s what this promised to be. But instead of a positive, affirming answer, my birth chart started to feel like a Greek oracle that had given me a cryptic yet negative look into my future. At one point, the chart told me that my Venus, the love-related planet, was in Virgo, promising me a difficult love life and even possibly a divorce. I cried to my therapist at an appointment a week after, telling her that I was doomed and destined to never be happy. She tried to dissuade me of that fear, reminding me that this was, after all, a horoscope.