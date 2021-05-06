When I told people I was interested in homeownership, everyone said saving up the cash for the down payment is the hardest part — given that a bank approves you for a mortgage in the first place, that is. The homeownership gap between Black and White people is wider today than it was when the Federal Housing Administration was established in 1934. Tangible horror stories are etched in my mind, like the recent Black couple in California whose home was appraised for $500,000 higher when they had a White friend stage the house as if it were hers. If this happened to me, would I even know? Is there anything I could even do?