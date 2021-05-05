Although Hill is receiving fewer calls from panicked families now, most nearby hospitals are still limiting laboring people to one support person. Over the past year, Hill has transferred a few clients to hospitals, something that happens to about 1 in 10 women planning a home birth. If transfers occur, it’s common for midwives to stay with their clients until after the baby is born. Hospitals’ covid-19 policies are disrupting that practice, which Hill said is “disheartening” for parents, midwives, doulas and mothers who want to support their adult daughters during labor and delivery.