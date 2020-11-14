“I just got married in September, and my husband and I are looking at the silver lining of not being able to travel this year as being a chance for us to start some family traditions of our own. We live in Seattle, my parents live in Arizona, and my in-laws live in the Bay Area; we usually travel to spend Thanksgiving with one set of parents. Since that doesn’t feel possible this year, we’re going to cook up our own Thanksgiving menu. We’ll make each of our favorites, and will combine some recipes from both sides of our family to create some new ones of our own. While I’m sad to miss out on time with family we don’t get to see all that often, I’m excited to have Thanksgiving as a time to continue our newlywed cocooning and start some new traditions just for us.”