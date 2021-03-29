Ankita Anand, now a journalist and editor, was a student at Delhi University in the early 2000s. She recalls spending her Holis running around police stations to report harassment directed at her and other women. It was a struggle to get the cops to take her seriously, but she persisted, she says. The narrative of harassment being “harmless” because of Holi “is used to dismiss anyone who tries to protest,” she says. “But if someone is enjoying themselves by doing something bad to you for sport, you don’t need to feel bad about reporting them.”