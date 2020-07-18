“Six months ago, if you had a child-care crisis or needed to leave for the pediatrician’s or wanted to make the school play, even in a supportive work environment, you may have skirted around that issue, or just left the office, or not mentioned to people where you were going, or been shy about it,” said Daisy Dowling, founder and chief executive of Workparent, a consulting firm focused on working parents. But now many people don’t have a choice but to be direct about what’s going on in their lives, because so much is no longer hideable. One employee might be bouncing her daughter on her knee during a Zoom meeting; another’s kid might be practicing piano in the background of a call.