A: Liz Hara, who was the writer of the “See Us Coming Together’’ script, was the one who conceived Ji-Young as a character, and we happen to be very good friends. She consulted with me a lot, like, “Would she say this? Or would she be like this? Or does this make sense as a Korean American girl?” So I did have some input on her as a character. And as I perform her, I’ll be getting to know her more and more.