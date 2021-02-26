Hayley Arceneaux: It starts next month when our third and fourth crew members are selected. The first thing that we’re going to do is centrifuge training — you know, [like] those amusement park rides that go really fast — to get our bodies used to the G-forces that we’re going to experience with launch and reentry. And then we’re just going to be prepared for any possible situation. We’re going to spend a lot of time in the Dragon [the SpaceX ship] simulator and I’ll get some additional training on top of that, because I’m the medical officer of this flight.