In shock and unprepared to see what I know will traumatize my entire day, I do what my mother always told me to do in situations like this: I drink my Americanized version of te vèvenn. Calmed by the herbs, I prepare myself for the wave of grief I know I’ll soon be hit with. I start to conceptualize the number of lives lost while simultaneously trying to determine the best medium to share this information as a public figure in the Haitian community. I review my WhatsApp notifications, attempting to avoid any pictures and videos that may reveal emotionally taxing images of dead bodies piled on the street, just as they were in 2010.