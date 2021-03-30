For me, our customs were only ever acceptable behind the secure doors of Chinese restaurants and Chinese homes, away from the possibility of fueling the sneers and caricatures. Only here were the sights, smells and sounds “normal,” mundane even. The shoveling of rice into my mouth wasn’t seen as unsophisticated, and our beloved cartoons and triad gangster films were imitated out of celebration and idolization. It was only in these specific settings, surrounded by others who looked like me and my family, that I felt I belonged.