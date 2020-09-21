But texting and FaceTiming didn’t feel like enough; being “cooped up” during the pandemic has been “very difficult,” she says. So on Sunday, she made the two-hour drive down to D.C., where she met up with a friend from graduate school. They drove to the Supreme Court together, masks on and windows down. When they got to the Supreme Court, where flowers and signs were strewn at the base of the steps, Beatty knew she had made the right decision. Being able to be in the presence of others was “necessary,” she says: “I think it was an important demonstration of what people are feeling right now — frustrated and a lack of action because of the pandemic, but we’re able to come together to honor this woman and show solidarity with one another.”