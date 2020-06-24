BW: So the first thing they should know is one of the few resources our industry built after GamerGate had nothing to do with any major corporate power. It happened with the women that make your video games. We’ve created strong networks in Backchannel where you can vent, you can ask for help, and you can get support. Don’t go through this alone. There’s an army of women that are waiting to stand by you and that will have your back publicly and privately. So reach out and get support. That would be my number one thing.