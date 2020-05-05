The reality of my “otherness” as a new parent set in just after my baby shower. As the first of my friends to have a baby, there was no precedent for how to show support. I thought pregnancy would reveal some magical knowledge to my friends and me. It didn’t. The baby was born and while a few friends reached out to me, most did not. Life in New York City has a funny way of keeping you either young and selfish or older and angry, so my expectations were little to none. My husband and I kept to ourselves as new parents and newlyweds, which left no time to try to sustain those friendships. Then I moved out of state in 2013 and we had another baby. And then another, who I didn’t even mention to many of my friends until after she was born. One of my college friends had a child and there seemed to be a lot of excitement around that, but instead of feeling jealous over the attention she was getting, I leaned into my own wisdom and shared it with her. I’ve always been somewhat of a trendsetter by way of resistance to the status quo, so being the pioneering mother in my group is no mistake, it’s a badge of honor.