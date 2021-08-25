Haitians have weathered multiple crises over the past two years. Years of political turmoil and accusations of corruption crescendoed last month with the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. Lack of testing and vaccines have made it hard to battle the coronavirus pandemic — or even know the true scale of the problem. Gang violence is on the rise. And on Aug. 14, the island nation was rocked by a 7.2-magnitude earthquake, followed days later by a tropical storm.