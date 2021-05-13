Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that more nurses will be recruited, adding that more than 25,000 had been hired since the beginning of the pandemic, a move that is seen as a reflection of the dire shortage of health-care workers. “The announcement to recruit more nurses, including students, has come this month, but many who are working on the front lines are burnt out already. The government should improve their pay and working conditions first,” said Harish Kumar Kajla, the president of the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Nurses Union in New Delhi.