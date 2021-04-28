For the first time in U.S. history, the two people sitting behind the president while he addresses a joint session of Congress will be women.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Vice President Harris, in her capacity as president of the Senate, will appear on the dais in the House chamber behind Biden.
It is a familiar spot for Pelosi, but Harris is the first woman to serve as vice president.
Biden is expected to acknowledge the dynamic in his remarks.
“The two people sitting behind the president will be women for the first time in history,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on ABC News’s “Powerhouse Politics” podcast. “He’ll certainly note that.”