John Wagner

12:21 PM

12:21 PM

For the first time in U.S. history, the two people sitting behind the president while he addresses a joint session of Congress will be women.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Vice President Harris, in her capacity as president of the Senate, will appear on the dais in the House chamber behind Biden.

[ White House proposes $1.8 trillion package that would dramatically expand education, safety net programs]

It is a familiar spot for Pelosi, but Harris is the first woman to serve as vice president.

Biden is expected to acknowledge the dynamic in his remarks.

“The two people sitting behind the president will be women for the first time in history,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on ABC News’s “Powerhouse Politics” podcast. “He’ll certainly note that.”

John Wagner

Recommended by The Lily

‘A safe haven’: 3 Asian American women reflect on where they find sanctuary

‘A safe haven’: 3 Asian American women reflect on where they find sanctuary

Amid a rise in anti-Asian violence, these San Francisco natives reminisce on the places that shaped them

Sarah Belle Lin

5h

5h

Most new parents have 0 days of paid leave. Everyone could have 12 weeks under Biden’s plan.

Most new parents have 0 days of paid leave. Everyone could have 12 weeks under Biden’s plan.

The U.S. is the only industrialized country in the world without paid family leave

Caroline Kitchener

Caroline Kitchener

9:58 AM

9:58 AM