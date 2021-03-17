We must connect to our roots and speak visibility into our layered existence. We must ensure that our activism is intersectional with Black liberation organizers and disability justice organizers. We must ensure that when we say Asian American, we aim to learn about the disparities in East Asian, Southeast Asian, South Asian and Pacific Islander communities. We must ensure that we’re listening to what is needed among our least protected, most historically harmed, including elders, sex workers, and small-business owners. We must shift resources into mutual aid networks, communal care funds and local initiatives. We must ensure that we learn about the historic exclusion in American laws around immigration, and how this feeds into today’s use of detention centers and deportation activity today. We must interrogate our language and remove the harm in our daily vocabulary — visual and verbal.