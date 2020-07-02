“My initial thought was, ‘Well, what am I supposed to do with [my kids]?” said Root. While her son’s day care had opened up for a few weeks, it closed down again when one of the providers came into contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus. With covid-19 cases surging across Florida — cases in the state have increased fivefold in the last two weeks — Root wasn’t sure she’d want to put her kids in day care, even if she could. She hasn’t particularly enjoyed the last few months, trying to work at home with her kids, but it feels like the only option.