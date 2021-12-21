When it came to Christmas, Jeanette Berry’s mom had a clear — and precise — vision: Christmas did not start until the Santa’s sleigh float made an appearance at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Each year, her mom would welcome his arrival with a childlike joy: She loved Christmas, loved children, loved gathering.
“She was absolutely the engine and the driver” of the holiday season, said Berry, a 37-year-old musician and educator who recently moved to Washington, D.C.
When Berry was a child, their mom would decorate the house with gold stars and host tree-decorating parties for friends and family. Berry marveled at her mom’s creativity: how she would blend Ivory detergent with water, spreading the frothy, white mix on the pine needles to mimic snow-laden boughs.
But Berry is nervous about the holidays this year. Her mom died in August from kidney disease; Berry said she has cried every day since. Thanksgiving with her father was especially tough, despite Berry trying to lower her expectations.
They watched the Westminister Dog Show and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, just as they would if Berry’s mom were still alive. But other traditions — like cooking a lavish meal — Berry avoided.
“It just didn’t feel complete,” they said.
Berry said she tried calling a few friends to lift her spirits, but nobody picked up.
“I just wanted a hug, and I didn’t get it anywhere,” Berry said. Before, she could rely on her mom for that. “I missed the love. I missed the big love.”
Even under pre-pandemic circumstances, the end of the year presented challenges for many women: Amid all the celebrations and weighty hopes of the holidays, losses and disruptions can feel especially acute.
Until a few weeks ago, the second pandemic holiday seemed like it might be a tonic to last year’s — one where larger gatherings could be possible, thanks to vaccines. But with the highly contagious omicron variant starting to spread throughout the country, many Americans are pivoting their plans.
In times like these, women like Berry have found that joy comes with effort — and a lot of intention.
In some cases, what is lost isn’t a person or relationship, but a way of life.
Last Friday, as New York City experienced record highs in daily coronavirus cases, Patrice Barnes, 34, had a panic attack while shopping for groceries. It was the first time she had one since last year.
“It literally knocked the wind out of me,” Barnes said.
The feelings of dread, anxiety and uncertainty drove her to bed until the following night, she said, until Barnes began a dialogue with herself she had been practicing the entire year.
She asked herself: “What do we need, today?”
That question has guided her through much of 2021. Originally from Cincinnati, Barnes moved to Brooklyn in April 2020 to work at a nonprofit. The pandemic defined her first year in the city. Barnes says she draws a lot of joy from being in a community.
“I was never the person to do things alone,” she said — she’s the kind of person who brings a buddy to the bathroom.
But establishing connections in New York was difficult at a time when many people were isolating or limiting themselves to small, carefully curated “bubbles,” she added. Barnes began to feel depressed and anxious, particularly in social situations.
By the time the holidays came around, Barnes felt disconnected during a time of year that usually brought her much joy. So she decided she needed a change: She needed to not just accept, but embrace, the time alone.
What might have seemed daunting to Barnes in the past became an opportunity, she said: “I wanted to create a meaningful experience, but I didn’t want to just practice tradition or do things for the sake of doing things.”
She has now spent the past two Thanksgiving holidays alone, and this year will mark her second Christmas by herself. Barnes creates agendas for herself to make sure she’s doing things that “fill her cup”: comforting, gluten-free meals she will prepare or order; go-to movies she’ll queue up; festive outfits that will lift her spirits — like the green sequined dress she wore to a recent holiday dinner with her roommate.
Despite the uncertainty of the past week, Barnes is still looking forward to a solo Christmas. She plans on donning a brand new pair of fleece pajamas, watching “The Breakfast Club” on Christmas Eve and drinking a cup of hot cocoa with bay leaves.
As a gift to herself, Barnes also splurged on a box ticket for the Tina Turner-inspired musical, “Tina,” but has accepted that the show might be canceled due to coronavirus restrictions. She knows there are other ways she can show up for herself.
It’s a lesson the pandemic taught her, Barnes said, and one that has shifted the way she approaches the holidays.
“It’s special because it’s the love that I want from someone else, right? If someone else carved this type of experience out for me, I would feel so loved and valued and cared for,” Barnes said. “So the act of me doing that for myself, it just carries so much meaning.”
In some cases, loss means coming to terms with a profound, life-changing absence.
For Melissa Gould, joy means keeping the memory of her husband, Joel, alive.
Joel died suddenly and unexpectedly eight years ago, from complications of multiple sclerosis and West Nile virus, which he contracted through a mosquito bite, Gould said.
It was a bizarre experience, said Gould, a Los Angeles-based TV writer and author of the memoir “Widowish”: “It’s surreal to walk in the house and see your purse and shoes by the front door, because you can’t believe that these things still exist without your person.”
Because he died at the beginning of November, Gould and her then-13-year-old daughter “pretty much immediately” had to confront the holidays without him.
“Everything [Joel and I] did, whether it was a holiday like Thanksgiving or Hanukkah, it was the same as if it was like a random Saturday date night,” Gould said. “We just loved each other’s company.”
She doesn’t know how she and her daughter we able to leave the house that first winter, she said.
There was the raw grief that had her bursting into tears that first Thanksgiving at her in-law’s home, Gould said. There was the uncomfortable feeling that people were judging her for how she presented herself publicly. There was the “fumbling and bumbling” from friends who didn’t know how to be there for her, like those who avoided saying her husband’s name.
She wanted to talk about Joel. Doing so kept him present, she said, and that brought her joy.
For those living with grief, holidays can be easier to deal with than other times because you anticipate feeling low, she said. But she expects New Year’s will be tough, nevertheless.
“One year ending, another one beginning, and the fact that Joel isn’t here continues to be surreal,” Gould said. Her daughter is graduating college next year. “Joel wasn’t even here to see her graduate middle school.”
Gould plans to do what she has done for the past eight years.
“I’ll have my champagne, and I’ll toast to the New Year, and I’ll toast to Joel’s memory. And I will acknowledge that he’s still with us. Even though he’s not.”
Berry, the musician and educator who recently lost her mother, suspects she’s going to be “a mess” this holiday. She doesn’t usually ask friends for more emotional support, but after a difficult Thanksgiving, Berry has considered being more communicative about her needs.
But she also wants to channel her mother’s passion for Christmas: visit New York City for the day, just like her family used to when she was younger, to soak in the bright lights and pageantry her mom loved so much.
Because Berry’s mom loved a “froufrou” dress, she plans to put on a tulle skirt and hit the town. Wear dangly rhinestones — their mother’s favorite — and get their nails done in bright red, just like her. Maybe catch the light show at Columbus Circle, eat chocolate-covered peppermint sticks or go to the ballet.
“She loved Spanish food and Italian food. So I might do that: Get all dressed up and fancy and go have a glass of bubbly for my mom,” Berry said. “Her joy is something I want to try and capture as much as possible, without apologizing for it.”