Hadzic’s suspension — and the appeal that allowed him to travel to Tokyo — shows how complicated cases of sexual assault within athletics can be. Organizations such as SafeSport and USA Fencing are tasked with protecting both the rights of a competitor facing unresolved accusations and the rights of teammates who have voiced fears for their physical and mental well-being. While no reports of sexual misconduct were filed against Hadzic during the Olympics, his daily presence nearby left many female fencers rattled at the most important competition of their athletic careers, said a Team USA official affiliated with the team and who spoke on the condition of anonymity because she works closely with the USOPC. Much of that emotional trauma could have been avoided, she added.