But the help is not always wanted. There’s a lot at stake when you allow someone else to cut your hair, says Mercedes Ortiz-Olivieri, who owns Trim Hair Salon in Washington, D.C., which is offering virtual hair tutorials during coronavirus. A bad haircut can be a deeply distressing event, she says, often impacting a client’s self-esteem. It’s not easy to close your eyes and hand someone clippers or a pair of scissors — even if you’d trust that someone with pretty much anything else.