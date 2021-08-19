Somewhere along the path of life, whether because of personal indifference or a societal contempt toward aging, birthdays can lose significance. Once we’ve had enough of them, birthday parties are often less fun, less momentous, less meaningful, both to host and to attend. But for some women, another year around the sun is always cause for celebration. And, in the pandemic, when traditional modes of celebration might be unsafe, they’re still finding ways to honor another year of their lives.