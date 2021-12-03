Jeanie McAndrew Holmes, a 51-year-old restaurant owner in Hammond, La., raised her son mostly as a single mom. They lived in a single-wide mobile home, she said, as she worked long hours as a a waitress. They ate deli meat and mayonnaise for dinner — which she dubbed “ham clouds” to make her son want to eat it — because she couldn’t afford anything else. As hard as it was, she said, she worked her way up to assistant manager and found the experience “empowering.”