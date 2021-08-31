The most recent U.S. Trans Survey from 2015, the largest survey examining the experiences of transgender people in the United States, found that approximately one-third of trans people in Louisiana reported being homeless at some point in their lives, and the same proportion lived in poverty. The report comes out every five years, but with the pandemic, the organization conducting the research had to delay its work. Considering the economic fallout of the past year and a half, things could be much more dire, making evacuation and recovery much harder.