While voter suppression exists everywhere, it’s particularly bad in Georgia, said Carolyn Bourdeaux in an interview in October. Bourdeaux, a Democrat who is leading her race in Georgia’s 7th Congressional District, ran in 2018 in what turned out to be the closest U.S. House race in the country. At the time, she says she was stunned by the voter suppression she witnessed in her district. In the heavily Democratic Gwinnett County, many ballots were thrown out because voters had signed the envelope with the current date, rather than their date of birth.