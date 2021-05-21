As a former mentee of Girls Write Now, a women’s writing and mentoring program for high school students, I was admitted to a Slack channel that included alums. When one of the mentors dropped a job opportunity in the channel and told us to say she referred us, it became a double opportunity. She was nice enough to let us job seekers use her as an avenue, but I wasn’t comfortable using her name, having never met her. So I asked to chat with her about her work and the opportunity she shared. I messaged her to thank her for the job listing and told her that I applied and that I would want to get to know her more. She was receptive to me, and now we catch up occasionally.