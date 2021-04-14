In his final minutes last May, George Floyd called out for his mother, who had only passed away two years before. “Mama,” he shouted. “Mama ... I’m through!” It was a final plea, a surrender to the death he knew was imminent, a son reaching for his mother — a mother who couldn’t save him. I didn’t watch the more than eight minutes of Derek Chauvin’s knee slowly, tortuously forcing life from George — an action for which Chauvin is now on trial for murder in my own city. However, when I saw a short clip of that moment — the moment George cried out for his mother — I sobbed. I was undone.