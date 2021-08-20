I’ve been awkward about dating since as long as I could remember. Growing up in a very Christian (and immigrant) household meant that much of the advice my parents gave me didn’t apply to many situations I’d encounter. Thanks to the United States and its hodgepodge of cultures, I’d always struggled in navigating what I learned to like because of my own instincts, what I learned from pop culture in this new country, what I learned from church and what I was expected to do, especially because dating looks very different in El Salvador than it does here.