As New York City hospitals reached capacity in the spring of 2020, with hundreds of New Yorkers dying of covid-19 every day, Cuomo addressed people across the state, and the country, in regular news conferences and conversations with his brother Chris Cuomo on CNN. In these appearances, he frequently discussed his daughters, who quarantined with him in the governor’s mansion. He referenced one daughter’s boyfriend, who also quarantined with the family, so frequently that “the boyfriend” was featured in an official coronavirus map issued by New York state in July.