The male colleague sent her a steady stream of emails that “started to feel kind of weird,” Emily said. He would constantly tell her how lucky he was to work with her, she said, and congratulate her on every small task she completed. He stayed behind at meetings to talk to her, paying her far more attention than anyone else on the team, including a male colleague her age whose work lined up with his specialty. Emily questioned whether his romantic interest was all in her head, she said — maybe he was just being “paternalistic.” Then he sent her a personal email to check in on New Year’s Eve.