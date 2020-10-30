This was a day like no other. It started with me taking Donovan, Ameerah and Aidan to school for their first day of in-person school since March. Once I dropped them off, I took time to enjoy the silence in my home. I made a large breakfast, and jumped on a three-hour planning meeting for work at 8:30. Once the meeting wrapped, I got on a call with my staff. It was during this time that I received the call no parent ever wants to get from my son Daymion’s school. Daym is 14 and a freshman at Alabama School for the Blind. They told me my son had been exposed to someone with covid-19, and I needed to pick him up to quarantine for 14 days. In that moment my heart sank, my anger rose, I was confused, and felt hopeless. I did my best to finalize the conversation with my staff and then went into planning mode. Where would I get Daym tested? What is our plan while we wait for the results? The school did not give me any details, nor even where to pick up my child. I called my mother, and she helped me calm down enough so I could sign my son up for coronavirus testing at the local urgent care. But when I learned there was a four- to six-hour wait, I knew I needed another plan. I contacted my employer, because we offer testing in Birmingham. Although it is an hour drive, he would be tested well before the wait time in Talladega.