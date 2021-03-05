Brooklyn-based Aja Singer, who writes a newsletter on branding, direct-to-consumer trends and mission-driven companies, said that she is seeing more and more that consumers are value-driven and look to clean beauty founders for more than just skincare advice. “When you put something on your skin every day, you are trusting the founder who made it,” she said. “Now, people look to these founders’ Instagram feeds for health and wellness advice, yet they are getting opinions from these founders on why not to get the vaccine.”