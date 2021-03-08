But the pandemic has exacerbated known risk factors that contribute to child marriages, according to Claudia Cappa, senior adviser for statistics and monitoring at UNICEF and one of the authors of the 2019 study as well as the analysis released Monday. An economic crisis, such as the one brought about by the pandemic in many parts of the world, is one of them, because girls who would normally not be at risk of child marriage may become vulnerable. Families may resort to child marriage to alleviate their financial situation because, if the girl marries and moves in with her husband, the family will have one less mouth to feed. Child marriage is used as “a coping mechanism,” Cappa said.