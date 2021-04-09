Historically, the United States has been “ambivalent about the role of women in the workplace and our collective responsibility to young children,” said Myra Jones Taylor, chief policy officer at Zero to Three, a think tank focused on the development of young children. Parents have generally been left to care for young children on their own, with child-care and early-education policies that are far more limited than those in many other industrialized countries. In Sweden, for example, parents spend no more than 3 percent of their income on child care — and a maximum of $1,800 per child, per year.