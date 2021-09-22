There are countless other instances of celebrities appropriating the words, stories and activism of people of color. One such example is a 2017 Pepsi ad. Back in 1931, the musician Lead Belly wrote the song “Scottsboro Boys” about the story of nine Black teenagers who were falsely accused in Alabama of raping two White women on a train. He used the words “get woke” to warn young boys about false accusations. The phrase gained renewed attention in 2014, when Michael Brown, an unarmed Black teenager, was fatally shot by a White police officer in Ferguson, Mo. But what started out as a watchword of survival for Black folks soon turned into a buzzword — and corporations, as well as White celebrities, caught on. In a now-infamous Pepsi ad, Kendall Jenner is seen handing a police officer a can of Pepsi, a supposed homage to a viral photo of Black Lives Matter activist Ieisha Evans. Except in the ad, the officers seem to peacefully accept protests after being handed a Pepsi. In real life, Evans was confronted by police in riot gear.