A: My family was actually textbook in terms of symptoms. I got it first — probably because I was taking the train every day to and from work. Then about five or so days later, my partner started having symptoms. We were both pretty sick. But my 11-year-old had mild cold symptoms and a headache — very stereotypical for an 11-year-old. And then my 7-year-old had some minor GI symptoms, but I might have waved it off if I hadn’t known that she had been exposed. And my 3-year-old had literally zero symptoms. That I always found to be quite miraculous. He has been bed sharing with me since the day he was born, so I would have been breathing in his face from the second I was infected. Later on, we did blood antibody tests, and all three of my kids had antibodies. So, while they were actually infected, the symptomology was very different.