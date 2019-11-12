Jamie, 39, a longtime consultant who is not currently working, followed soon after. She submitted “essentially the same information” that her husband did, according to David. As a married couple living in California, a community property state — meaning that all assets acquired during the marriage are considered “community property” — they split everything 50/50. Jamie claimed the same income as David, and she even had a slightly higher credit score than him. In a written statement for Fast Company, Jamie explains that “while I am now a mother of three children — a ‘homemaker’ is what I am forced to call myself on tax returns — I am still a millionaire who contributes greatly to my household and pays off credit in full each month.”