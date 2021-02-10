For boys, meanwhile, things are “relatively harmless.” Timberlake, for example, was also in the Mickey Mouse Club with Spears. He rocketed to fame as a member of the boy band ‘N Sync, but as he came of age, he “is sort of a sexual agent in his own right, we see him being allowed to take control of his narrative as a sexual person,” Filipovic said. “We don’t see it being put on him the way it was put on these girls, and we certainly don’t see as much anxiety when he takes the lead on his own sexuality.”