Gino connected these challenges to a broader backlash against the progression of trans rights in recent years. When trans people are more visible in culture, it leads to more backlash, they said. More than 250 anti-LGBTQ bills were introduced in state legislatures in the first half of 2021, the highest number on record, according to the Human Rights Campaign. The vast majority of that legislation was aimed at transgender youth: prohibiting them from accessing gender-affirming care, participating in sports aligned with their gender, and accessing restrooms and locker rooms aligned with their gender. Proponents of these laws argue they’re necessary to “protect” children from abuse, but legal historians and other experts say this kind of rhetoric has a long history of disguising discriminatory practices and harms transgender youth.