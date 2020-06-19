Naturally, we’re going to kick this off with Noname’s response to J Cole’s diss track. It’s called “Song 33,” and she released it Thursday night. The one-minute song cleverly demonstrates that Noname, a 28-year-old rapper from Chicago, is a leader for our times — just count the number of pressing issues she highlights in the short track. Instead of focusing primarily on J Cole, the song is mainly an ode to the women who have lost their lives at the hands of abusive men. It centers on Toyin’s death with the chorus, “One girl missing another go missing.” And it expresses her shock that J Cole would choose to attack her leadership style when “there’s people in trees” (pointing to the tree hanging deaths of multiple black men in the past few weeks). She presumes he chose to write about her because his ego was hurt and points out how little time he spent raising awareness of other issues on his own track. She almost sounds exasperated: