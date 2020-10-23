Critics argue the show erases the experiences of non-White and DeafDisabled women, while perpetuating racist stereotypes about its two Black male characters. This is more than just a missed opportunity, they say: Scarce media representation means a show like “Deaf U” may be the first introduction to Deaf culture for mainstream, hearing audiences. “It’s important to call out the producers of ‘Deaf U’ because it is misleading and dangerous to set the precedent that Black, Deaf females do not exist,” says Jade Bryan, a Black, Deaf filmmaker, television writer and producer who founded the #DeafTalent movement. “We’re everywhere.”