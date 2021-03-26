White men have long been the “face” of birdwatching, said Purbita Saha, an Indian Bengali birder and writer at Popular Science who has reported on women in birding. With the time and resources to hop a flight to Costa Rica, dropping everything as soon as someone spots a rare macaw, White men write the top field guides, win competitions and overwhelm the leadership ranks at the largest birding organizations. But all that could be shifting, Saha said, propelled by the hobby’s new popularity. Eager to bird wherever, whenever, an influx of new birders could change what it means to “go birding” — and who is expected to lead the way.