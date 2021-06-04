Attorney Jessica Mason Pieklo, senior vice president and executive editor of Rewire News Group, said it’s important to remember the political context from which Roe and Hyde emerged: the civil rights movement. Racial justice was always bound up in reproductive justice, she said. In 1980, the Supreme Court upheld the Hyde Amendment in Harris v. McRae; it found that a woman’s freedom of choice did not carry with it “a constitutional entitlement to the financial resources to avail herself of the full range of protected choices.” But in a dissent, Justice Thurgood Marshall argued that the amendment was “designed to deprive poor and minority women of the constitutional right to choose abortion.”