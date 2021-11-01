When coronavirus cases started rising in my area, my partner and I were already preparing for who was going to leave their job to stay home with the kids. (We have three kids, two boys who are now 9 and 8, and a 4-year-old girl.) I was working in an office that handled a lot of paperwork, billing, purchasing and orders. My partner was working in the technology department at a prep school. My job didn’t offer a remote option, and he was making more money than I was, so our decision was easy. I actually felt excited: Ever since I gave birth to my daughter, I wanted to be home for her, but it just didn’t work out that way.