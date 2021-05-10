The pandemic helped her refine her routine, she said, and figure out what she actually wants to do long term. Sage is definitely sticking with the Botox — it makes her feel more confident and requires infrequent, short appointments, she said — as well as semiregular pedicures and haircuts. But she’ll continue to do her eyebrows at home instead of paying someone to do them, and she recently went in for a consultation for laser hair removal rather than go back to monthly bikini waxing.